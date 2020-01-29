VIDEO: 3 men rescue woman from sinking car after it crashes into Florida canal

Three Florida men are credited with saving a woman whose car crossed a median, plunged into a canal and began to sink.

"She almost ran me over," said Larry Cicotte, one of the rescuers.

Video shot by a bystander shows him putting his weight on the trunk to keep the front of the car above water.

While Cicotte was doing that, another man grabbed something to break a window, so they could pull the woman out.

“He got a hold of her and got her out in the nick of time,” Cicotte said. “The cars full of water now."

Medical crews at the scene said the men who jumped in after the woman may have saved her life.

"Anybody would have done it," said Tom Fitzgerald, another one of the rescuers.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear why she lost control of the car, but a witness said she was slumped over the wheel.

