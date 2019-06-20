VIDEO: Baby flung from car seat as man attacked mom

Disturbing surveillance video shows a baby being thrown from a car seat and landing on concrete during a fight at a gas station in Milwaukee.

Disturbing surveillance video shows a baby being thrown from a car seat, landing on concrete during a fight at a Milwaukee gas station. (Source: WISN/CNN)

The video shows a man and a woman holding her 10-month-old baby in a car seat as they walked into a BP gas station early last Friday morning.

They all went into the bathroom to change the baby’s diaper. As they came out, the man, identified as Ronald Ziedman Jr. put his arms around the woman as she falls to the ground.

Mom held on to the carrier. But the outside camera angle showed the man yank the car seat, sending the baby flying out onto the concrete.

The suspect picked her up and put her in the car, then went back inside where the video showed him continue to attack the woman, even ripping off her clothes.

She told police at one point she "lost consciousness as a result of the punching."

Prosecutors say the suspect had been drinking and drove off with the baby from the gas station to Potawatomi Casino, where a security guard saw the man with the baby and called police.

When police arrived, they say he failed a field sobriety test.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she had only known Ziedman for a couple of days and was staying at his mother's house with her daughter.

Ziedman, who is a convicted felon, now faces several felonies, including child abduction and substantial battery.

If he's convicted on the new charges, he could spend more than a half-century in prison.

As for the baby, she had bruises to her ribs and arm, but is doing OK.

The mother also suffered swelling and bruises on her face.

Copyright 2019 WISN via CNN. All rights reserved.