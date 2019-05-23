VIDEO: Mississippi police chief chases off alligator with a shopping cart

Alligators are not an uncommon sight in South Mississippi. However, seeing one along Pass Road in Gulfport might give drivers a bit of a shock.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said he didn’t want the alligator to cause a crash. What happened when he tried to prevent that from happening can only be described as internet gold.

The video was posted by Angela Papania, the chief’s wife, on Facebook, showing him using a shopping cart in an attempt to possibly catch the alligator.

When the alligator noticed the approaching shopping cart, it ran away, straight toward Papania’s car. The video ends as the two passengers scramble to close the car door to keep the alligator from entering the vehicle.

“We ended up getting him to go to a nearby ditch where he came from," the chief told WLOX News Now.

Of course, it all happened in front of a Walmart store.

