VIDEO: Video emerges of 2017 accident during Wallenda circus rehearsal

Video of a tragic accident during a rehearsal for a world record circus performance has been released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Warning: You may find the video disturbing to watch

The accident involving Circus Sarasota happened in February 2017 at the Circus Arts Conservatory, the big top tent next to the mall at University Town Center. Five people in an eight-person pyramid fell from the 28-foot high wire.

Nik Wallenda was among the troupe. He managed to grab the wire, but some of those who fell were among his family members.

"Yes it was tragic, the entire incident, it was a nightmare," Wallenda said in 2017.

His sister suffered internal bleeding from a lacerated liver while others suffered broken bones, including arms, feet, toes and a broken pelvis.

"It's a miracle," Wallenda said shortly after the accident. "The head of surgery at Sarasota Memorial said people don't live from accidents like this."

The Wallendas have trained without a net for decades.

"It's been taught for generations that a net can be a false sense of security. I have an uncle that landed in a net, bounced out, and was killed," he said.

Though the injuries were serious, none of those in the troupe were killed or suffered permanent injury, and the show went on.

Just one day after the accident, Wallenda was back on the wire with Circus Sarasota.

