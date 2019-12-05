Lexington pharmacies offering flu and strep test on site

Pharmacies across Kentucky will help you try to prevent the flu, but some of them can also help you diagnose it.

Wheeler Pharmacy offers flu and strep testing. (WKYT)

A law passed a few years ago allows pharmacies working in conjunction with a physician to test for 14 different conditions including the flu and strep.

"If all goes well we will do the flu or the strep test and then after five minutes, we come back with the results. If they do test positive we can start to dispense an antibiotic or an antiviral medication for them," said Wheeler's Pharmacy.

Wheeler's pharmacy offers these services and The Pharmacy Shop on Southland Drive plans to offer them soon.

"The patient can learn right there whether or not they do have the flu and if they're doing the other test, the strep," said The Pharmacy Shop.

These pharmacists said the service is a big plus for their patients to not have to go to multiple locations. They also said it's important to call your pharmacy ahead of time to see if they offer the service.

One of the pharmacists said the test isn't covered under insurance, but you might be able to use your HSA or FSA to pay for it.