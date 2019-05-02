VP Mike Pence making stop in Lexington on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Lexington ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Hallway Feeds General Manager Jeff Pendleton confirmed to WKYT that Pence will be at the Lexington facility Friday afternoon. Pendleton declined to discuss the nature of the visit, though he did say he suspects Governor Matt Bevin will be at the event as well.

Pence has campaigned for Bevin in Lexington once before this year. In March, Pence spoke at a Republican Party fundraiser to support Bevin's re-election at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

Gov. Bevin is running for re-election in Kentucky's 2019 primary, scheduled for May 21. He's being challenged by State Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

Friday's visit will be the vice president's fourth trip to central Kentucky since taking office.

Hallway Feeds on West Loudon Avenue says it's the only family-owned and operated feed company in the equine industry.

