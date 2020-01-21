Van slams into Lexington home in hit-and-run crash

It was a rude wake-up for a Lexington couple. A van slammed into their home early Tuesday morning.

A van slammed into a home on Alice Drive (WKYT)

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Alice Driver.

Firefighters said a blue minivan crashed into the room where the owners were at the time.

No one inside was hurt in the crash.

Crews aren't sure if the driver was hurt because that person drove off before the police arrived.

The owners of the home were allowed to stay there, but a lot of repairs are needed.

