Vance Air Force Base, Okla., says 2 airmen killed in aircraft ‘mishap’

Officials at Vance Air Force Base in northwestern Oklahoma reported a “mishap” involving two jets at the base killed two airmen.

The base says in a news release two T-38 Talons with two people on board each aircraft were taking part in a training mission when the mishap occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Television video from the scene showed one aircraft upside down in a grassy area off a runway and the second aircraft upright, farther down the runway.

The base is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City and according to its website the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.

