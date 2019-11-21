Vance Air Force Base, Okla., says 2 airmen killed in aircraft ‘mishap’

A T-38 Talons is shown upside-down at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., after a Thursday morning incident. (Source: KOCO/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 1:01 PM, Nov 21, 2019

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Officials at Vance Air Force Base in northwestern Oklahoma reported a “mishap” involving two jets at the base killed two airmen.

The base says in a news release two T-38 Talons with two people on board each aircraft were taking part in a training mission when the mishap occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Television video from the scene showed one aircraft upside down in a grassy area off a runway and the second aircraft upright, farther down the runway.

The base is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City and according to its website the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 