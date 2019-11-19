Vandal breaks into Boone County mailboxes

Someone destroyed multiple mailbox units in Boone County.

"All of the backs of the boxes were broken into from what people are thinking was a crowbar," said Joseph Smith, who lives in Florence.

Smith told FOX19 he thought whoever vandalized the mailboxes was looking to steal credit cards or medications.

The vandal hit units in the Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park, Greenlawn Mobile Home Park, White Pine Village, Wysteria Village Apartments, and Mosby’s Pointe.

Until the boxes are fixed, people will have to go to the post office to get their mail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office.