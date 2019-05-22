Vandals cause damage to East Frankfort Park

Authorities with the Frankfort Parks and Recreation Department say warming temperatures are one of the gifts of spring, but they also mean a rise in crime – something they know all too well after an incident of vandalism at East Frankfort Park.

Officials with the park say they found damage in two of their shelter’s restroom facilities on Tuesday. Broken mirrors, broken sinks, and clogged toilets caused the bathrooms to be temporarily shut down for safety purposes.

Officials say they don’t know who caused the damage. There are surveillance cameras around the property, but with so many ways to enter the park – there is no fence around the property - it can be a challenge determining who was responsible.

That challenge, however, is one officials say won’t be halting anybody’s experience in Frankfort.

"They can destroy stuff liek they do but we are going to clean it right back up, we are going to fix it and people are going to keep using this park in despite of all that," said Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Pickens. "We are going to take protective measures to keep this from happening as we renovate facilities, we are going to make them more vandalism proof."

The vandalism is prompting park officials to make some changes, including installing stainless steel equipment in those restrooms, which is harder to vandalize. Park operating hours may also be altered, with the property closing at dark on days no approved programs are on-site, as opposed to its current closing time of 11 p.m.

