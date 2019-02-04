Vanderbilt nurse charged with patient abuse, reckless homicide

A Tennessee registered nurse is behind bars Monday on charges of patient abuse and reckless homicide, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An investigation starting in November 2018 by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control of Unit of the TBI led to the arrest of Radonda Leanne Vaught on Monday.

TBI agents investigated the death of Charlene Murphey, who was a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in December 2017. Vaught was a part of the team providing treatment, according to the release.

Her actions were responsible for Mrs. Murphey's abuse and her ultimate death, TBI agents said.

Vaught is no longer an employee with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and she is booked on a $50,000 bond.