Vanna White to greet fans in Kentucky

Vanna White of 'Wheel of Fortune' fame is making a stop in Kentucky to greet fans.

White will be at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville 4 - 8 p.m. Sept. 24 to sign autographs, pose for photos and participate in a question-and-answer session. She will also watch the night's episode of Wheel of Fortune with those who attend.

White will be in Louisville as the Kentucky Lottery launches its new "Wheel Of Fortune" scratch-off ticket. You can attend by purchasing a non-winning "Wheel of Fortune" scratch-off, and anyone under 18 can attend for free.

The 62-year-old has been on Wheel of Fortune since 1982.