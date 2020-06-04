Vegas, baby! Casinos reopen after long coronavirus closure

Mask use was spotty among customers as casinos in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada reopened Thursday for the first time since March.

Downtown and suburban casinos were first to open after midnight, and Las Vegas Strip resorts opened later in the morning in a nod to recent nighttime protests over the death of George Floyd.

Employees wore masks, but not many customers, at about a dozen places that one casino devotee visited in a self-appointed mission to visit every reopened site in Las Vegas. Gambling was shut down for 78 days in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.