Police issue Golden Alert for Woodford County missing man

Charles Durham, 53 of Midway, has been missing since 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
By  | 
Posted:

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Versailles Police, in coordination with Woodford County Emergency Management, have issued a golden alert for a missing man.

Charles Durham, 53 of Midway, has been missing since 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Durham is reported to be suffering from dementia and dependent on medication.

Charles Durham was last seen at his home in Midway. He is described as a white male, 6 foot 1 inch tall, 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and dark-colored shoes.

Durham is believed to be on foot. He is known to walk near railways.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Versailles Police Department.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus