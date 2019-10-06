Police issue Golden Alert for Woodford County missing man

Versailles Police, in coordination with Woodford County Emergency Management, have issued a golden alert for a missing man.

Charles Durham, 53 of Midway, has been missing since 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Durham is reported to be suffering from dementia and dependent on medication.

Charles Durham was last seen at his home in Midway. He is described as a white male, 6 foot 1 inch tall, 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and dark-colored shoes.

Durham is believed to be on foot. He is known to walk near railways.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Versailles Police Department.

