Versailles becomes 14th Kentucky city to pass Fairness Ordinance

Currently only about 60 percent of the state’s 21 million residents live in areas that have passed local equal employment ordinances that cover LGBT individuals. (Ludovic Bertron / CC BY 2.0)
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Versailles has become the fourteenth Kentucky city to pass a Fairness Ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The 3-2 vote comes less than a month after Georgetown passed its own Fairness Ordinance.

Councilmember Ken Kerkhoff voted against the ordinance, citing several reasons including religious liberties and a lack of evidence that the ordinance would prevent discrimination.

Other Kentucky cities with a Fairness Ordinance include Lexington, Louisville and Covington.

 
