Versailles becomes 14th Kentucky city to pass Fairness Ordinance

Versailles has become the fourteenth Kentucky city to pass a Fairness Ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The 3-2 vote comes less than a month after Georgetown passed its own Fairness Ordinance.

Councilmember Ken Kerkhoff voted against the ordinance, citing several reasons including religious liberties and a lack of evidence that the ordinance would prevent discrimination.

Other Kentucky cities with a Fairness Ordinance include Lexington, Louisville and Covington.