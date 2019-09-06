Versailles community hosts 3K run to raise awareness to suicide prevention

Brothers Run, a 3K race involving hundreds of runners, will go through Versailles Saturday morning to raise awareness to suicide prevention.

Brothers Run will take place at Big Spring Park

Angela Wiese says she is taking her grief and channeling it into something good. In 2015, Wiese's oldest son died by suicide. And then less than two years later her other son Ethan died by suicide.

Now, Wiese is raising money to promote school programs to help teens with teen mental health, and suicide prevention.

"If you are having an issue or if somethings going on in your life and you need help that it’s okay to talk about it. People care and they want to help," says Wiese.

Wiese says the support she's seen in the years since her sons died has helped keep her going. And the more than 400 people who have already signed up for that race are part of that support.

The race starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Big Spring Park.

If you would like to donate you can find more information here.