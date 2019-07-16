Versailles man accused of recording ex-girlfriend in her bathroom

Police say a Versailles man was arrested after he used a cellphone to record his ex-girlfriend while she was in the bathroom of her home.

Versailles police received a complaint from a woman on May 31 who said she found the cellphone, which contained an 80-minute video from May 9. The video showed her using the bathroom before disrobing to take a shower.

Investigators say the ex-boyfriend, Brian Conner, was seen at the beginning of the video placing it in the bathroom, and the video ends with him retrieving the phone.

An arrest warrant states Conner admitted to police that the phone belonged to him. It was never activated for phone calls or text messages. He also admitted to viewing the video after the recording.

Conner is charged with voyeurism and was placed in the Woodford County Detention Center.