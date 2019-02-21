Versailles shop becomes setting for Hollywood film

A quaint corner in central Kentucky will become a setting in Drew Barrymore's latest film, The Stand-In. Film crews will be in Versailles this weekend.

"We had moved to Versailles a year before and we had passed it every day and it was for sale," Emily Riddle, owner of The Amsted, said. "One day the price was cut in half and we decided to look at it with really no plan of what we were going to do."

Nestled in the heart of Woodford County, sitting at the corner of Court and Main streets, the space became the go-to coffee club paired with an adjoining mercantile.

"It needed a lot of love."

It got a lot of love and it's smooth sailing on the store front, according to Riddle.

"We came in one day and someone had left us a note with one of our employees that they were a movie producer, scouting locations for a movie and I almost threw it away because I didn't know if it was for real."

It could have been a joke but on the off chance it wasn't, The Amsden gave this mysterious person a call. Turns out, Hollywood came knocking on their small town door.

Drew Barrymore is headed to town Friday, to play a washed-up movie star. She stars as a comedy actress trading places with her stand-in.

While Riddle is speechless, she's so glad this quaint corner was calling her name.

"Just to think this building sat empty for so many years and now it's going to be in a movie. It's really hard to believe. When it does come out we'll have to a party for everyone to watch it here."

The mercantile will be closed Friday through Tuesday (Feb. 22-26) for filming. The coffee shop side of the store will still be serving as if nothing was happening next door.