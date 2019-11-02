Veterans 5K kicks off ‘Week of Valor’

Lexington veterans are being honored during the 'Week of Valor.'

It kicked off today with the Veterans 5K.

Hundreds of runners came to the VA campus on Leestown Toad to support those who served our country.

It also included the landing of a Blackhawk helicopter, and military vehicles were on display.

Organizers say it's a great way to get people involved, and give thanks.

“Our veterans served our country, and they take their life and they take their sacrifice without hesitation,” says Patrick Sinclair, with the Lexington VA Healthcare System. “It’s for us to give back to our veterans not only in our community but in our local areas.”

All the proceeds go to the VA Hospital and the Fisher House, which gives people a stay on campus when they’re receiving care at the hospital.

