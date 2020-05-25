Veteran's Club reminds us to honor all of those who fought for our country, despite social distancing

Social distancing has taken its toll on Memorial Day with services scaled down and parades canceled.

Harrell: "It's an unusual Memorial Day obviously," Founder and CEO of Veteran's Club Jeremy Harrell said.

Taps is still being played, just to near-empty cemeteries, and flags are still flying, just above socially distant gatherings.

"We're still a very free country," Harrell said. "And, we still have so much to be thankful for."

While so many other things have changed, that fact remains. And, that's why Harrell said it may be even more important this year to honor the men and women who sacrificed everything and to thank those who sacrificed some, the veterans who are still here and maybe having an even harder time adjusting to the new normal.

"The last thing that we want to feel is confined or trapped or anything like that," Harrell said about veterans during the pandemic shutdown.

Harrell is also asking that we remember Memorial Day isn't a celebration for some, and that's why the Veteran's Club held an equine therapy session Monday for those who have lost friends or family members and needed some extra support.

"Even myself, I've lost folks who I've served with and that was the first thing I thought about when I woke up this morning," Harrell said. "It was nice to be outside but be around others who understand, who've been through some of the same things."

However you spend the Memorial Day holiday, Harrell said it should be about standing together as Americans even if it is six feet apart.

One of the biggest issues the Veteran's Club has faced through the pandemic is veterans' mental health. While Harrell said he thinks the reopening process is bringing more optimism back to the veteran community, he encourages anyone who is still struggling to reach out to the club's Facebook page.