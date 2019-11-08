Veterans Day 2019: List of discounts and giveaways offered for the holiday

Here is a look at a list of Veterans Day deals happening in the area.

Applebee's

Free meal from a special menu to all veterans on Monday. Valid military ID required.

Bonefish Grill

Complimentary appetizer on Monday to all veterans.

Brown-Forman

At Woodford Reserve in Versailles, tours and tastings are free for veterans every day. On Nov. 8, Old Forester will release a special single barrel “Honoring our Military ’19” and $2,500 will be donated to the Semper Fi Fund on behalf of BRAVE. The distillery will offer free tours to all veterans Nov. 8-10.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of wings and a side of fries to all veterans on Monday at participating locations for dine-in only. Proof of service is required.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, police officers and firefighters Nov. 8-11.

Chili's

Free meal from a special menu on Monday to all veterans at participating locations. Proof of service required.

Chipotle

But one get one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos with valid military ID on Monday.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A choice of a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte on Monday for all veterans. Through Nov. 11 Cracker Barrel will offer $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25 percent off all other military licensed products in its stores and online.

Denny’s

Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” to all veterans on Monday from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Dunkin' Donuts

Free doughnut to all veterans on Monday at participating locations. No ID required or other purchases required.

Fazoli's

Offering veterans with a discharge card, active military with ID or in uniform free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce on Monday at participating locations.

Freddy's Frozen Custard

Free combo meal card to all veterans on Monday. It must be picked up by veteran but it can be redeemed by anyone through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral

Free dinner to veterans on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. No ID required.

Grimaldi's

25 percent discount off active duty and veteran's entire purchase on Monday.

Jet’s Pizza

50 percent off any menu-prices pizza to all veterans on Monday. Valid military ID required.

Joella's Hot Chicken

Free meal (two Jumbo Tenders, a side, a dipping sauce, and a drink) on Monday. Proof of service required.

Mod Pizza

Free “MOD-Sized” pizza or salad with the purchase of a pizza or salad of equal or greater value. Mod Pizza is limiting this offer to one per customer and the offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Valid Military ID required.

O'Charley's

Free meal on Monday from O'Charley's "Veterans Thank You Menu" to active duty military and veterans.

Olive Garden

Free meal from a special menu on Monday to all veterans at participating locations. Proof of service required.

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin' Onion and a Coke product to all veterans on Monday. They will also offer a 20 percent discount from Nov. 8 - Nov. 11 for all military, police, firefighters and first responders. Valid ID is required.

Pie Five Pizza

Free personal pizza on Monday with military I.D. or proof of service. Offer valid in-store only, at participating locations.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert to all veterans on Monday.

Red Robin

Free Red's Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries to all veterans on Monday. Valid ID is required.

Sonny' BBQ

Free pulled or sliced pork Big Deal combo to all veterans on Monday for dine-in only.

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All veterans can choose a menu from a special Veterans Day menu. Proof of service required.

West Sixth Brewery

Pint glass giveaway on Monday. Veterans who order a beer get a "Thank You for Your Service" glass to keep.

White Castle

Free breakfast combo or Castle combo to active duty military and veterans. Breakfast is served all day.