Veteran’s ID found in wall during construction, search for family underway

A Lawrenceburg contractor has opened up a wall full of mystery and now the search for a family that may have answers is underway.

An Armed Forces ID belonging to Private Carl Harvey dating back to the 1950’s was discovered in the wall during recent construction.

The site on Main Street will soon be the home to a new pet grooming salon and store.

Contractor Marshall Reed first made the discovery, later turning it over to the city for more help finding the family.

“I was kind of impressed in how good of shape it was in, but again, I’m a contractor not a historian,” Reed said. “I just want to find the family.”

The ID is now in the hands of Tourism Director Kendall Hall.

Hall says they have been provided some leads but are continuing their search. He says a genealogy search shows the Veteran died somewhere around 1992. He says that makes their mission of finding family that much more important.

“I think like most people, if this was their relative they would like to have it back and if it was my relative I would like to have it in my possession as well.”

Reed says anyone with information about the card should contact his office at 502-598-3127.

