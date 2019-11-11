Veterans honored and celebrated at Lexington's Veterans Park

City leaders in Lexington are honoring and celebrating veterans on this national holiday.

Fayette County is home to more than 16,000 veterans.

For the fifth year in a row, leaders have held celebrations at Veterans Park.

Mayor Linda Gorton spoke about the veterans in her own family, including her husband, son, and son-in-law.

"I'm a reflection of much of America, where people have many family members who have served,' said Mayor Gorton. "And when you think about the fact that less than one percent of our population serves in our military, it is a great honor to be here and to celebrate the service of our veterans."

Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Lt. Col. April Brown says it's too important to recognize all veterans, men and women.

"Many of our females don't recognize themselves as veterans. So to ask that anybody looking to appreciate, and support, and love on a veteran, ask them if they have ever served," said Lt. Col. Brown.

Veterans Park Elementary School's choir sang at the ceremony.

It also coincides with the Week of Valor in Lexington. It's a two-week program capped off by a veteran's parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday.