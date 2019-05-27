Veterans walking 22 miles to raise awareness of suicides

On this Memorial Day, some people in Central Kentucky are bringing attention to service member deaths that happen after our men and women in uniform come home.

Photo: WKYT/ Chelsea Jones

In 2016 alone, more than 6,000 veterans died of suicide.

With this in mind, a group in Clark County is working to change that statistic.

The group of veterans is walking 22 miles wearing vests weighing 22 pounds. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

Travis Harney, an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, says veteran suicide hits close to home.

“I’ve known two that have succumbed to their personal injuries. However, I’ve known many more that have attempted. We lost 8 in my first combat deployment to Iraq in ‘05, and we had 18 with my last deployment in 2010-2011.”

The group started their journey at 6:00 Monday morning at the White Hall Historic Site. They’ll finish their journey at the VFW post in Winchester.

If you or a veteran you know is at risk of suicide, you can call the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, and press 1.