Vice President Mike Pence making stop in Clay County Thursday

Updated: Tue 5:49 PM, Aug 06, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence is planning a visit to eastern Kentucky Thursday.

Pence will be joined by Governor Matt Bevin and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar where they will be briefed on the Innovative Readiness Training Program at Eastern Kentucky University's Manchester campus.

Pence is also expected to make remarks about Kentucky's response to the opioid crisis.

The Vice President is making his third stop in Kentucky since March 2018. He has previously visited Lexington and Versailles.

 
