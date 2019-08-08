LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence returns to Kentucky

Vice President Mike Pence has returned to Kentucky yet again, and he is traveling to Manchester to discuss a Department of Defense program and the opioid crisis.

Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Matt Bevin wave to onlookers from Air Force Two (WKYT)

Pence landed at the London-Corbin Airport where Gov. Matt Bevin and Rep. Hal Rogers greeted him on the tarmac. The three answered questions about coal mining and the opioid epidemic before grabbing lunch at Weaver's Hot Dogs in London.

"This administration from early on has been focusing on combating drug abuse and addiction, and Kentucky is leading the way," Pence said. "A 15 percent reduction in opioid overdoses...something every family in Kentucky should be proud of."

The event is also an opportunity for Gov. Bevin to highlight his close ties to the Trump administration. He would walk on Air Force Two after it landed before walking out with Vice President Pence minutes later.

Pence is traveling to the Eastern Kentucky University Manchester Campus to talk about the Innovative Readiness Training program, which aims to provide medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged communities.