Vice President Mike Pence to join Gov. Bevin in London

Vice President Mike Pence will join Gov. Matt Bevin in London on Friday, Nov. 1.

The vice president and governor will be joined by Congressman Hal Rogers and other candidates on the Republican ticket this election.

The 5th District rally and fish fry are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Laurel London Optimist Club.

This visit comes just a few days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Tickets to the rally and fish fry are free.