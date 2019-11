Investigators have identified the young man who was fatally shot on Monday evening in Lexington.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Abed Kadah, 19, of Corona, California was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m. Monday.

Kadah was shot multiple times about 45 minutes earlier on Laredo Drive.

Police said they found the victim in a car.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the case.