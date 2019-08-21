Victim identified in deadly Clark County crash

Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Clark County.

A dump truck was involved in a fatal crash on I-64 in Clark County.

Sheriff Berl Purdue said Gary D. Shrout, 63, of Salt Lick died in the early Tuesday morning crash at the 99 mile marker.

Investigators believe Shrout was traveling in a dump truck on Interstate 64 when a front tire blew on his vehicle. This caused him to lose control and crash into a rock embankment.

The crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 for hours.