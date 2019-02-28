Victim identified in deadly Franklin County Interstate 64 crash

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 64.

Photo: KYTC

The coroner's office identified the victim as Regina Restivo, 50, of Indianapolis. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Restivo's vehicle got on Interstate 64 using the wrong ramp. Moments later, Restivo's vehicle crashed into two others. The others involved are expected to survive.

The rollover crash led to a vehicle catching fire. The crash remains under investigation.