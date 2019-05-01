Victim identified in deadly Interstate 75 crash in Scott County

A passenger in a utility truck that crashed on Interstate 75 in Scott County on Tuesday has died.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes at the 123-mile marker.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck lost control before the truck hit a metal pole and overturned.

Both the driver and the passenger had to be freed from the truck.

The passenger, Richard Minning, of Cold Spring, Ky., was pronounced dead at UK Hospital, according to a news release.

The driver, Chad Nussbaum, of Fort Mitchell, Ky., was treated for non-life threatening injuries.