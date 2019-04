Kentucky State Police have identified the woman killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Jackson County.

Troopers say a woman unintentionally drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle when pulling out of the Town & Country Market parking lot on Ky. 3630 in Annville.

Her passenger, 86-year-old Don McQueen of Annville, was killed as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.