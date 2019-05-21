Victim identified in deadly Laurel County motorcycle crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly Laurel County crash.

Troopers say the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sugar Camp Road when he crossed Ky. 30 and struck a motorcycle traveling southbound on the highway operated by Elvis L. Johnson, 42, of London.

Johnson was not wearing a helmet, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the collision.

 
