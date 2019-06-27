Victim identified in deadly Letcher County crash

Kentucky State Police have identified the man killed in a Letcher County crash Wednesday evening.

Troopers say Nathan Cole, 25, of Line Fork was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with a pickup traveling in the opposite direction. Investigators believe Cole's vehicle crossed the center line, causing the crash.

Coroner Renee Campbell pronounced Cole dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was airlifted to UK Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.