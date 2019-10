Investigators have identified the man killed in a crash on Sunday in Lexington.

Photo: WKYT

The Fayette County Coroner said the victim was Calvin Baker, Jr., 30.

The crash happened Oct. 27 around 3:30 a.m. at Tates Creek Road and Montclair Road.

At the time, officials said one person was killed in the crash and another person had life-threatening injuries.

Two other individuals had moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be released.