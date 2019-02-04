Victim identified in deadly Lincoln County crash; search continues for SUV driver

Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly Lincoln County crash as the search continues for a driver involved in the Friday collision.

The Lincoln County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Trampus Jennings.

Jennings was driving a vehicle that didn't yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Ky. 328 and U.S. 27. Jennings was on Ky. 328 and pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer traveling on U.S. 27. Jennings was ejected as a result of the crash.

Crash investigators say an SUV ran over Jennings after he was ejected and didn't stop. Authorities are still trying to find the driver of the SUV.

The coroner's office couldn't determine if Jennings' death was from the initial impact or after the ejection.

A passenger in Jennings' vehicle was transported to UK Hospital.