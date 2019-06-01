Victim identified in deadly Morgan County collision

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a man killed in a collision on US 460 Friday afternoon.

Troopers say the victim is 58-year-old Robin Holbrook, of Banner, Kentucky.

According to investigators, Holbrook was headed east on 460 near White Oak Road when he tried to pass a Dodge Ram and collided with a pickup.

Holbrook was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner.

No word on any additional injuries in the collision.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 
