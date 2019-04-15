Victim identified in deadly New Circle Road crash

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a collision on New Circle Road Sunday morning.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael James Atwell.

Atwell died of blunt force trauma after being hit by a car near the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road. Lexington police say the driver couldn't see the person in the intersection because of heavy rain.

Atwell was in the crosswalk when the driver hit him. Police believe the collision was accidental, and officers didn't file any charges.