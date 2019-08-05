Victim identified in deadly Rockcastle County crash

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:55 PM, Aug 05, 2019

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified the man killed in a Sunday Rockcastle County crash.

An Ohio man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Rockcastle County. (WKYT)

Troopers say an Ohio woman was driving northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 68 when a driver from Tennessee was unable to come to a stop behind her as traffic slowed down ahead.

The Tennessee driver rear-ended the Ohio woman's vehicle, and her vehicle hit the back of an Indiana driver's pickup as a result. The passenger of the Ohio woman's vehicle, 49-year-old Eric B. Calhoun of Middletown, Ohio, died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus