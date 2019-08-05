Victim identified in deadly Rockcastle County crash

Kentucky State Police have identified the man killed in a Sunday Rockcastle County crash.

An Ohio man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Rockcastle County. (WKYT)

Troopers say an Ohio woman was driving northbound on Interstate 75 near mile marker 68 when a driver from Tennessee was unable to come to a stop behind her as traffic slowed down ahead.

The Tennessee driver rear-ended the Ohio woman's vehicle, and her vehicle hit the back of an Indiana driver's pickup as a result. The passenger of the Ohio woman's vehicle, 49-year-old Eric B. Calhoun of Middletown, Ohio, died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.