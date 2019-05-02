Victim identified in deadly Wolfe County head-on collision

Authorities have identified the man killed in a head-on collision in Wolfe County early Thursday morning.

Kentucky State Police say Lonnie Harvey, 42, of Jackson was killed when a woman traveling northbound on Ky. 15 crossed the median, striking his vehicle. The crash occurred just after midnight.

Breathitt County Coroner Hargus Epperson pronounced Harvey dead after he was transported to Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.