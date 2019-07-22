Victim shot during alleged robbery in Lexington

Police are looking for the person accused of shooting a man during an early morning robbery in Lexington.

Scene of shooting on Woodhill Drive

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Woodhill Drive.

Lexington police said the victim was walking to his car when he was approached by a gunman. The suspect stole the victim's wallet and phone before police said he fired shots in the victim's direction.

The victim was grazed by a bullet and a window of his car was also damaged. He drove to a gas station across the street for help.

Police said the suspect appeared to be in his early 20's and was wearing a blue UK hooded sweatshirt with black stripes.

