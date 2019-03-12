Victim's family watches as Knox County murder, robbery suspect appears in court

The family of a man who troopers say was killed as a bystander during a Knox County robbery was sitting in a courtroom as the man accused of shooting him stood in front of a judge.

Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 25-year-old Gary Medlin.

Troopers say Medlin was killed Jan. 16 as he was trying to leave the A and B Quick Stop convenience store on U.S. 25 East between Barbourville and Corbin.

A judge kept Lewis' bond at $1 million cash. Lewis claims he is innocent while saying someone is trying to frame him.

Family members were seated wearing shirts with Gary's picture and the hashtag #JusticeForGary.

"We're Gary's voice now. We honor him. We are going to get justice for him. We will be here every time. Everybody shows support. He's gone, so we are here for him. We are standing in his spot," Medlin's mother Brandy Frechede said.

Gary's wife Mindy Medlin says their youngest child Jaxon will be celebrating his third birthday Sunday, and Gary would have turned 26 Saturday.