Victims' family watches as driver in deadly Interstate 75 crash appears in court

The woman accused of driving under the influence during a two-county police chase that ended in a deadly Lexington crash appeared in court Tuesday still in a wheelchair from the injuries she sustained in the wrong-way collision.

Tammy Rodriguez remained in a wheelchair when she arrived to court Tuesday. (Pool)

A judge allowed an attorney's request to allow Tammy Rodriguez to get in contact with comprehensive care on Tuesday. Police were prepared to testify during a preliminary hearing, but it was delayed one week.

Rodriguez was involved in a crash that killed three people when her pickup hit two other vehicles on Interstate 75 in Lexington. The crash killed Rodriguez's sister Debbie Bevins of Pikeville. Taylor Denise Blevins, 26, of Georgetown and Caitlyn Danielle Bailey, 20, of Georgetown also died in the crash.

"It’s been difficult for me I’m used to spending every waking day and hour with Caitlyn," her fiancee Zack Webb said. "We lived together, and we had plans to get married in the future, and it’s just not gonna be able to happen now because basically a big part of my life has been taken from me."

It was last Christmas Webb gave Bailey a promise ring. Bailey and her sister Taylor Blevins both died following the head-on crash with Rodriguez's vehicle.

“I feel like she knew what she was doing when she took that u-turn," Caitlyn and Taylor's sister Peyton Combs said. "She was able to run from the cops so murder should be the charges. That’s just how I feel.”

The family is now hurting without two important members of it.

"[Rodriguez] killed my daughters," Caitlyn and Taylor's mother Christy Bailey said. "I feel that they were murdered and I went justice for them. We have to live without them every day. It’s awful.”