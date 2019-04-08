Victims identified after train hits vehicle, killing Kentucky couple

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say two people died after a train collided with a vehicle at a railroad crossing.
Troopers tell Gray affiliate WFIE the collision happened 5 p.m. Sunday on Ky. 138 in Slaughters.
The Webster County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 83-year-old James King and 78-year-old Carolyn King of Slaughters.
Investigators believe the driver attempted to travel through a railroad crossing when the stop arm was down. Deputies think the driver thought a stopped train caused the arms to go down, but a northbound train hit the vehicle as it was on the crossing.
The collision remains under investigation.