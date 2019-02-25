Victims identified in deadly Perry County crash

Kentucky State Police has identified the two killed in a Saturday crash in Perry County.

Troopers responded to a crash on Ky. 15 in the Grapevine community Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a three-vehicle collision. Investigators say 59-year-old Robert Campbell of Hazard died after his car crossed the center line, crashing into a pickup and another car.

The driver of the second car, 48-year-old Judy Willoughby of Booneville, died at the scene. Campbell died after being transported to the hospital. Willoughby's husband was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Troopers have not announced any contributing factors leading to the crash as it remains under investigation.