Victims of domestic violence celebrate Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a time we all say thank you to our moms... women who mold us into who we are today. But for victims of domestic violence, this day could lose its purpose.

One advocacy agency that hosts women impacted by intimate partner abuse shares how its community is celebrating the holiday.

"This little hoop house, which is this plastic greenhouse, and we've got gorgeous flowers here, and you can see where we used these to celebrate our moms today," says GreenHouse17 residential program manager Ryan Koch. "Because we have this protected space, we're able to enjoy this beauty now, and in the same way at GreenHouse17, we have this protected space where women can get in touch with some innate healing."

Set on 40 acres in horse county, it's an advocacy agency committed to ending intimate partner abuse. Today, Mother's Day was quite the occasion.

"We're just trying to make it a special day, all these moms have survived some pretty challenging things," says Koch.

Moms celebrated with chocolate-covered strawberries, flowers, and original art from the kids.

Koch says a positive to being a mom is many get that final push to leave a difficult situation.

"I've heard stories where women can't necessarily make a good choice for themselves, but no that there's kids involved, no we're getting out, you know, no we're leaving this situation and we're not going back," says Koch.

During the pandemic, Koch says the shelter has seen an increase in calls. He shares women who come to GreenHouse17 will always have a shoulder to lean on.

"Women are healing themselves and each other through their own storytelling," Koch says.

Koch says all Mother's Day festivities involved taking precautions to stay safe. He shares GreenHouse17 isn't just for women. It also hosts children and men who are impacted by intimate partner violence.