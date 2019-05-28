Video shows K-9 subdue man accused of threatening staff and customers at IHOP in California

A diner at an IHOP in California captured video over the weekend of an encounter between police and a man they say was acting erratically and making threats inside the restaurant.

Video shows an officer using a K-9 to subdue a suspect who was resisting arrest at a California restaurant. (Source: KCRA/Hearst/Victor Alarcon/CNN)

The responding officer had a K-9 with him, who subdued the suspect when he refused to go quietly.

Victor Alarcon was just about to leave the restaurant Saturday when he said 24-year-old Ryan Heater barged in.

Alarcon said Heater was looking for his wife, who’s an employee at the restaurant.

“[He was] walking through the kitchen, in and out continuously, looking for his wife,” Alarcon said. “And so eventually he found her. He started punching the swinging door. He started punching it and kicking it, trying to break it.”

Alarcon said one of his friends, a Marine, was able to pull Heater away and take him outside. That’s when police arrived.

Alarcon captured cellphone video of what happened next through the restaurant’s front window.

You can’t hear what Heater is saying in the video, but you can see him approach the first officer on the scene and Lance, the officer’s K-9 partner.

The officer backs away, trying to de-escalate the situation.

The video shows Heater moving toward the officer and the K-9 as they back away.

Authorities said Heater then threatened to kill the K-9. In that split second, the officer released the dog.

"This K-9 and this officer did exactly what they were trained to do,” said Rob Baquera of the Roseville Police Department. “And the option to use other tools that an officer had were all at play.”

The video shows Heater struggling with the K-9 before the officer grabs him and pushes him to the ground. Other officers then rush over to arrest him.

Alarcon said he started recording because he didn’t know where the situation was headed, but he’s relieved with how it ended.

"You don't know what's going to happen nowadays when police are involved,” he said. “But I feel like they were able to control the situation really well."

Heater is facing charges of resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 KCRA via CNN. All rights reserved.