Video shows elderly woman being dragged by train

Officials in California are investigating after an elderly woman got stuck in the door of a subway train, then dragged underneath the train as it pulled away.

The incident was caught on camera. It’s hard to watch, but amazingly, the woman survived the ordeal. (Source: KPIX/CNN)

It appears her hand became caught in the door. A staffer in a yellow hazard vest approached her and gestured to her to move away from the car.

When the train began moving, she was quickly pulled down between the train and the platform.

"I turn around and I saw this, like, frail woman getting dragged along the train,” witness Will Hayworth said. “She's like running, trying to keep up with it, as little as she can. But the train's not slowing down. It's just moving along and she's just getting dragged along. I'm like, ‘Oh, my God.’"

Hayworth said he and other riders made a commotion when they realized what was happening.

"The thing that really bothered me was that people were literally yelling ‘stop.’ I joined in the chorus as soon as I saw what was going on, yelling ‘stop, stop,’ pounding on the car," Hayworth recalled.

He said perhaps the operator didn't notice.

The woman was rushed to San Francisco general hospital.

A spokesperson could not elaborate on her condition but said she has since been discharged from the hospital

The California Public Utilities Commission is now investigating the new streetcar doors. It’s also looking into failed shear pins that connect the cars.

The recent discovery forced the San Francisco Municipal Railway to check all of its newer trains.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said it believes the new trains are safe, and they were certified by the CPUC.

Their statement reads, in part:

“While we meet all of the technical requirements and regulations, we always want to take advantage of technology developments and continue to make improvements to the design. This is why we are currently exploring additional door enhancements on seven trains that have been outfitted with a second sensitive edge.”

