Video shows men heckling Muslim students in Frankfort

One man repeatedly tells the children to repent of their sins and that Muhammad was a false prophet. (Council on American-Islamic Relations / Facebook)
By  | 
Posted:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A video shows a group of men heckling Muslim students while they were in Frankfort.

The students were there for the first Kentucky Muslim Day at the Capitol.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations shared the video on Facebook. You can watch it below.

One man repeatedly tells the children to repent of their sins and that Muhammad was a false prophet.

The person recording the video repeatedly tells the men that they should not 'harass little kids' and booed them.

Our news partners at the Herald-Leader report the man recording the video was Robert McCaw, CAIR’s director of national government affairs.

The goal of the day was to encourage Muslims to have a voice in Kentucky politics.

Attendees met with lawmakers to advocate for bills focusing on anti-bullying, maternal healthcare, voting rights, and minimum wage.

Muslim students from Lexington and Louisville attended the events.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus