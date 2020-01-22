Video shows men heckling Muslim students in Frankfort

A video shows a group of men heckling Muslim students while they were in Frankfort.

The students were there for the first Kentucky Muslim Day at the Capitol.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations shared the video on Facebook. You can watch it below.

One man repeatedly tells the children to repent of their sins and that Muhammad was a false prophet.

The person recording the video repeatedly tells the men that they should not 'harass little kids' and booed them.

Our news partners at the Herald-Leader report the man recording the video was Robert McCaw, CAIR’s director of national government affairs.

The goal of the day was to encourage Muslims to have a voice in Kentucky politics.

Attendees met with lawmakers to advocate for bills focusing on anti-bullying, maternal healthcare, voting rights, and minimum wage.

Muslim students from Lexington and Louisville attended the events.

