Pregnant mom says mall security tackled her following brawl incident

Two people were arrested and four others detained by police after a fight inside a mall on Saturday night.

Octavia Stitts said mall security at Wayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin tackled her to the ground, putting her pregnancy at risk. (Source: WITI, viewer video via CNN)

Video shows a pregnant woman who was tackled by mall security in the aftermath of the brawl.

Cellphone video shows a large group of people running around Mayfair Mall rushing toward at least one person outside of Forever 21.

"My baby said they tackled her to the ground," Octavia Stitts said.

Stitts said the group ganged up on her 15-year-old daughter, who was shopping at the time.

"I just broke down and cried when I saw that whole crowd attack my baby," Stitts said.

Stitts rushed to the mall when she learned her daughter was hurt and with security.

"They had my baby and her little cousin handcuffed. My baby was complaining about how tight the handcuffs were," Stitts said.

She said she tried to step in, but security tackled her.

Stitts is 36-weeks pregnant and said the forceful incident caused early contractions.

"I`m in the hospital right now because security threw me on my stomach several times and tackled me down," she said.

Stitts wishes mall security handled the situation differently.

"It`s not cool," she said. "I could have lost my baby. I could have also lost my unborn to some nonsense me and child had nothing to do with."

She said she wasn't arrested and she doesn't know why the group targeted her daughter.

The mall issued the following statement:

"There is nothing more important than providing our community with a safe, peaceful shopping environment. Following the unfortunate, isolated incident last night at Mayfair Mall, below is an official statement from our security vendor, Andy Frain Services: "'This is a developing police investigation led by the Wauwatosa Police Department, and we are directing all inquiries to them. However, we can confirm that the individuals involved were disruptive, uncooperative and became physically assaultive towards our security officers.'"

Copyright 2019 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.